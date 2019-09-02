Back in May, Travis Scott debuted an unreleased song during his Rolling Loud set tentatively titled “Highest In The Room.” The song was first teased by his wife Kylie Jenner in her KYBROWS collection commercial in April, but we’ve yet to still hear anything more about it. Having been left in the dark over the past few months, we now have some more insight into the record, and that being Lil Baby will be featured on it.

Over the weekend, Travis was performing a live show when he decided to play Lil Baby’s unreleased verse on the song, confirming his feature. Now it could be that this will be used for a remix, but at the very least Baby will reportedly be on it some way or form.

There’s still no word when that song will be dropping, but Travis did just say last night that he had new music on the way dropping “very motherfuckin’ soon.” So maybe Travis is readying this single for a release? We’ll continue to keep you posted.

Check out a snippet of Baby’s verse (below) and let us know what you think. What other rapper would you like to see on this record?