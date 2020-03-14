Lil Baby is officially up there with some legendary artists like Prince and Paul McCartney when it comes to their Billboard Hot 100 hits. Following the successful reception of his album, My Turn, which debuted at No. 1 this past week, Lil Baby has earned a whopping twelve additional hits on the Hot 100 chart. These twelve tracks join the album's previously released singles, "Woah" and "Sum To Prove," on the charts, giving Baby fourteen total cuts from My Turn on the charts right now. These debuts push the artist's overall numbers to new heights, and have him sitting among some of the most notable acts of all time. With his My Turn charters, the 25-year-old has officially racked up a total of 47 Hot 100 hits in his career, tying him with the likes of Prince and Paul McCartney during his solo career.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It's worth noting that Baby has achieved these numbers in less than two-and-a-half years, ever since his 2017 track "My Dawg" marked his first entry on the Hot 100. Accumulating 47 hits in that time span is commendable, especially since only one other artist has landed more songs on the chart in that time span. Drake, who is tied with the Glee Cast at 207 for the highest number of Hot 100 hits in history, has garnered 50 hits on the chart since Lil Baby started taking over, only 3 more than Baby's total. Check out where Lil Baby's My Turn hits debuted on the Hot 100 this week:

No. 18, “Heatin Up,” with Gunna

No. 23, “Commercial,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

No. 28, “Live off My Closet,” featuring Future

No. 31, “Emotionally Scarred”

No. 48, “Grace,” with 42 Dugg

No. 54, “Get Ugly”

No. 58, “No Sucker,” with Moneybagg Yo

No. 59, “How”

No. 64, “Forever,” featuring Lil Wayne

No. 78, “Same Thing”

No. 91, “We Should,” with Young Thug

No. 99, “Can’t Explain”