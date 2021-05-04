There is too much going on in the world for rappers to beef about women—at least, that's what Lil Baby believes. Music fans are often confronted with news of rappers getting into arguments and sending off subliminal, or scathingly direct messages to their foes. Sometimes, the origins of these arguments are never shared and the rumor mill is left with speculation and internet sleuths attempting to piece together timelines and relationships. In other instances, rappers lay it all out on the line lyrically, airing out their grievances with the power of the pen.

While Lil Baby doesn't seem to be targeting "beef" culture altogether, he did acknowledge that people need to stop arguing over women.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"We gotta stop letting these females be the reason behind the beef !" Lil Baby recently tweeted. His mentions were flooded with people who agreed with his stance, but Asian Doll stepped in to say that it's not always the fault of the ladies.

"N*ggas be more messy about the situation then the females tho [crying laughing emoji]," she replied. Unsurprisinly, many women sided with Asian Doll. Lil Baby didn't acknowledge her response, nor did he share what prompted his tweet, but fans were quick to share their thoughts. Check it out below.