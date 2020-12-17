Lil Baby was one of the definitive artists of the year, keeping his foot on the pedal and not letting up for the last twelve months. The Atlanta native wanted that it was "his turn" at the start of the year and he stayed true to his promise, dropping one of the top-selling albums of the year, releasing a powerful protest anthem that became a song of the year contender, and continuing his run as a stellar feature artist.

Tonight, he will accept the Artist of the Year award for Apple Music, and he has a documentary-style film releasing in conjunction with the show, presenting his life story.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I went to jail my first time at thirteen," admits Lil Baby in the film's trailer. "I dropped out of school somewhere between ninth and tenth grade. I never wanted to be a rapper."

That much may be surprising to new fans of the "We Paid" artist, but he explains that he was heavy in the streets at the time.

"I was already young and turnt in the streets," says Baby, quoting his artist 42 Dugg. "After I got locked up again, my perspective changed. I became an artist with something to say, people to stand for, and now it's finally time to tell my story."

The film will be presented as part of Lil Baby's award acceptance tonight at 5 PM PST on Apple Music.

Lil Baby had this to say about the trailer: "Thank you to my family, team and fans for your support. With out you all. I would not be able to receive this award. Thank you @applemusic @thelarryjackson Stay Tuned."

Tune in tonight!