Lil Baby hinted at having new music on the way with a billboard shared on social media, earlier this week. “I’m Coming," the billboard reads with the line being attributed to Baby. It's unclear where exactly the sign was spotted.

While the billboard didn't provide any further details, the Atlanta rapper had previously teased that “this summers mine,” during a post on his Instagram story.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Baby isn't the only rapper who has recently teased new music by advertising on billboards. Earlier this week, fans noticed that Travis Scott had begun putting up signs outside of Coachella hinting at a return of his own. Travis was removed from the iconic music festival's lineup after the tragedy at his own Astroworld event resulted in the deaths of several attendees.

The last album released by Lil Baby was 2021's The Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative project with Lil Durk. The album featured appearances from Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and Rod Wave, and soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart during its first week after release.

Prior to that, Baby's last solo album, My Turn, was released in 2020.

Check out Baby's new billboard below.





