Lil Baby had a hell of a run in 2018 with the release of his debut album, Harder Than Ever as well as his joint project with Gunna, Drip Harder. He capped the year off with Street Gossip, a mixtape that was geared towards pleasing his fans more than the radio. He's been relatively quiet since the top of the year in terms of solo music but it looks like he's getting ready to release a new project soon.

Lil Baby appears to have some new music with Lil Wayne set to drop in the near future. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to share a snippet of the song which sounds like a straight banger. He initially previewed the song with Lil Wayne's verse but he shared a more clear snippet of the song with his verse on it. It's unsure when we could expect him to release this track but with the summer just around the corner, what better time than now.

Lil Baby recently made his debut on SNL this past weekend. The rapper made an appearance during DJ Khaled's performance on the late-night variety show alongside Jeremih, Meek Mill, and J Balvin to perform, "You Stay."

We're excited to see what Lil Baby has up his sleeves this year. He's already released a ton of dope collaborations such as "Your Peace" with Jacquees, "Put A Date On It" with Yo Gotti and more.