Lil Baby's gone global at this point. From his humble beginnings in Atlanta to breaking out into the mainstream, he's become one of the hottest rappers in the game. But that wouldn't have happened without the support of his fans and his Quality Control fam. QC's P has been an integral part of Baby's success. The two recently appeared at Capitol Congress last night where Lil Baby was presented with another plaque to add to his collection. P revealed that Lil Baby has officially passed 9 billion global streams across all platforms. "Stay Down Till You Come Up," P wrote on his Instagram post.

Lil Baby also took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment but he also revealed that he will be blessing us with some new music very soon. The rapper shared a clip of the plaque presentation on Instagram with the caption, "9 BILLION Streams an counting..... Thanks To Y’all !! My Album Almost Here ‼️" It hasn't even been a year since the release of either Drip Harder or Street Gossip but Baby has spent the majority of the year building anticipation of his next project.

While you wait for his forthcoming album, Young Thug recently confirmed that Super Slimey 2 with Future, Lil Baby, and Gunna was on the way. When it drops remains a mystery but we'll keep you posted on any updates.