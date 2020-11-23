Lil Baby is a man of his word. Despite his early-year album My Turn and its subsequent Deluxe update still running numbers to this day, Lil Baby has been adamant in his desire to drop yet another album by year's end. Having previously flooded his Instagram page with possible snippets, not to mentions recurring reminders that he was in the midst of "album mode," many wondered whether he was gearing up for a January 2021 release and looking to set the New Year off right.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Evidently, fans aren't going to have to wait much longer to hear some highly-anticipated new music from Lil Baby. In fact, the Quality Control superstar has recently come forward to confirm a release date of Thursday, December 3rd, which appears to break from the expected Friday drop day. As such, it's possible that Baby will be delivering a new single on this date, with the album set to follow shortly thereafter. As such, don't be surprised to see his next body of work land in either mid-December or January of the following year.

While it's unclear which direction Lil Baby will take on a creative level, the melodic rapper recently confirmed that making another song like "The Bigger Picture" isn't in the cards. It should be interesting to see how he continues to evolve as an artist, as many eyes currently sit upon the Atlanta rapper. Check out the announcement below, and sound off with your predictions as to what Lil Baby has been cooking up.