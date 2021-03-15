Despite only been rapping for a few years, the success of Lil Baby is a testament to his God-given talent. The rapper's 2020 run took him to the top of the rap game, earning him Grammy nominations for his politically-charged single, "The Bigger Picture." He performed the song last night at the Grammys, as well, with activist Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike both making cameos during his set.

Baby had one of the most memorable performances of the evening, even if he didn't go home with a trophy. However, he's keeping the ball rolling with even bigger moves in the business world. RapSnacks already teamed up with Lil Baby for his own line of chips but the Atlanta rapper will also be helping the brand launch their inaugural line of beverages. Baby will be the face of Ooweee Lemonade which comes in five different flavors -- Blueberry, Iced Tea, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch. Plus, a percentage of the profits will benefit the Boss Up Foundation and Atlanta Children's Shelter.

"I got my own exotic Lemonade!!!" Baby exclaimed on his IG Story, hinting that he and James Lindsay, the creator and founder of RapSnacks, will reach a billion together with this new product.

In related news, Baby's hot streak on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier today after he collected another top 10 hit. His collaboration with Drake on Scary Hours 2, "Wants & Needs" has hit #2 on the chart.