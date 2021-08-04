It was about a month ago that Lil Baby was enjoying the Parisian sites with James Harden by his side, but suddenly, news broke that the rapper had been arrested. It was revealed that he was detained on a marijuana charge, but fans were thrilled when it was shared that he was released within a day. While visiting Icebox, Lil Baby spoke about his recent run-in with Parisian officials and explained a bit of what it was like behind bars in France.

"I know what happened now that I done thought about it. I got locked up like, Thursday night and I had a show Saturday," he added. "I'm like, if I don't get out Friday, I'm gonna get out Monday. I ain't tryin' to miss my show on Saturday."



Baby was cutting it close and things were tense because people weren't expecting the show to actually go down after news of his arrest went viral.

"I'm talking, the whole world's texting, DMing me," said Lil Baby. "I know y'all see me going to jail, they like, 'You good?' Like nah n*gga, I'm not good! I went to jail a lot of times, right? But they speak English." The rapper said he felt like a kid and thought he was about to spend months in jail because he wasn't in his home country.

Lil Baby added that he was "moving for two days" traveling from one side of the world to the other, and while he was locked up, he was given "a bowl of rice with milk." Although he said he was "starving," he politely declined. Watch the videos of his Icebox adventure below.

