This summer, Lil Baby was booked to perform a concert in Hazleton, Pennsylvania and when he failed to show up, the booking agents who had promised a fun show for their audience were rightfully upset. After receiving half of his $30,000 performance fee as a deposit, the Atlanta rapper reportedly gave no notice that he would not be appearing, leaving the organizers scrambling to explain what had happened. As a result, they're seeking thousands of dollars in damages and are taking the recording artist to court.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

As reported by local news website Times Leader, a suit has officially been filed against Lil Baby, real name Dominique Jones, after he was a no-show for the concert. Omar Tejeda and Ariel Fernandez are accusing Baby and his label, Quality Control, of stiffing them for lots of dough. On top of the $30K booking fee, Tejeda and Fernandez note that they paid over $20K to reserve VIP spots and $38K on food, opening acts, fees, and more. Baby allegedly kept the $15K deposit that was granted to him ahead of showtime, which is one of the main reasons why the lawsuit is ongoing.

The two men are reportedly seeking hundreds of thousands in punitive damages. Lil Baby has not provided a statement on the matter and neither has Quality Control.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images