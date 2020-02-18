Lil Baby Sticks To The Grind In "Sum 2 Prove" Video

The "My Turn" tracklist reveal arrives along with a new music video.

Lil Baby's sophomore album, My Turn, is set to arrive next week (Feb. 28) via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global/Motown Records/Capitol Records. The project has been previewed and detailed through many incremental steps. First, we received its lead single, "Woah", which has been performing very well commercially. The Atlanta rapper then kicked off 2020 by sharing the album cover, a magnificent painting which shows him sitting atop a bluff with goats appropriately scattered around him. The next stage in the rollout was the release of the second single, "Sum 2 Prove", which just received a music video treatment. In the visual, Lil Baby goes about his daily hustle to keep himself afloat, resorting to crime to avoid eviction.

The music video comes accompanied by the official My Turn tracklist. It includes twenty songs, as previously advertised, and guest appearances from Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna and more. It also features Lil Baby's contribution to the Queen & Slim soundtrack, "Catch The Sun". Check out the tracklist below and the music video above.

My Turn tracklist:

1. Get Ugly

2. Heatin Up feat. Gunna

3. How

4. Grace feat. 42 Dugg

5. Woah

6. Live Off My Closet feat. Future

7. Same Thing

8. Emotionally Scarred

9. Commercial feat. Lil Uzi Vert

10. Forever feat. Lil Wayne

11. Can’t Explain

12. No Sucker feat. Moneybagg Yo

13. Sum 2 Prove

14. We Should feat. Young Thug

15. Catch The Sun (From “Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack”)

16. Consistent

17. Gang Signs

18. Hurtin

19. Forget That feat. Rylo Rodriguez

20. Solid