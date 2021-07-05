Lil Baby stole the show at DJ Envy’s annual Carchella, Saturday, at the Georgia World Conference Center. Baby brought his collection of rare cars which he showed off by comparing the vehicles to different song lyrics.

“When It Comes To These Cars I Am That N***a,” Lil Baby wrote on Instagram, showing off his cars to his followers. “Shoutout @roadshowinternational & carwash-e For Making Sure My Loves Shutdown @djenvy Car show! #carshowking #thisainthalf not a car note in sight #pinkslipshawty.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Among Baby's collection were a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Campagna T-REX, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G 800, McLaren 765LT, and a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

In addition to Baby's rides, the monster truck that famously carried DMX’s casket, earlier this year, appeared at the event. Curren$y and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, a co-founder of Quality Control Music, were both also present at the show.

Speaking with Vice back in 2018, Baby explained that noise is a big factor in deciding to purchase a car.

“It’s motivation,” Lil Baby told the outlet. “If you’re a young black dude from the hood you want to come through the hood in a car that makes a lot of noise. You’re really just paying for the motor.”

