Lil Baby always knew he was a king... in fact, in his sixth-grade pictures, he's wearing a gold crown atop his head and giving the same smile he loves to flash at times.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the self-proclaimed hero pressed the rewind button to show his fans that he's always been the chosen one. Back in middle school, he was still winning all kinds of awards, rocking a special "Mr. 6th Grade" sash in his pictures to prove it. He posted a couple of throwbacks on Monday, looking back on his days at Brown Middle School. Before his three Grammy nominations, Lil Baby was none other than Mr. 6th Grade.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"I been piped y'all n***as wasn't Mr 6th Grade," he wrote as his caption. People have been gushing in the comments, pointing out that he has that same smile all these years later. His base is also noting how similar his son Loyal looks to his childhood pictures, stating that they have the same face.

When he's not reminiscing on his middle school days, Lil Baby has been getting busy in the studio. He recently announced his latest collaboration with Joyner Lucas, which we can expect soon. He was also spotted with Kodak Black and 22Gz over the weekend.

Take a look at Lil Baby as Lil Baby Dominique below.