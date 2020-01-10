mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Shares Single "Sum 2 Prove" Ahead Of "My Turn" Album Release

Erika Marie
January 10, 2020 00:26
Sum 2 Prove
Lil Baby

Slowly creeping up to the release of "My Turn."


Quality Control Musc rapper Lil Baby is prepping for his return with the announcement of the release of his sophomore studio album, My Turn. He shared the good news with fans just last week, and since then his admirers have been waiting for an official release date. It's obvious that the Atlanta rapper is keeping that information close to the chest, but in the meantime, he's dropped off a single from the anticipated project to tie fans over.

"Sum 2 Prove" was delivered in the wee hours of Friday morning and falls in line with the cadence and delivery that Lil Baby fans have grown to love. Meanwhile, Lil Keed, Gunna, and Young Thug are reportedly slated as features on the Lil Baby's forthcoming My Turn, and recently the rapper shared how he came up with the title. 

“I called it My Turn ’cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn," he reportedly said on Instagram Live, according to The Source. "It’s my turn now." Check out "Sum 2 Prove" and let us know if you're ready for Lil Baby to take his turn.

Quotable Lyrics

His b*tch, she notice my sisters, my mommas
Now they houses is as big as they want 'em
How they ran up them muhf*ckin' commas, look at them diamonds
Livin' like we in the race
I might come in first and second but I won't never be last

Lil Baby My Turn
Reject