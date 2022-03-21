Lil Baby seemingly came through with a message for Slim Danger, the mother of Chief Keef's son Zinc, after the influencer claimed that she had been intimate with the Atlanta-based rapper.

This week, a video of Slim Danger claiming that she had sex with Lil Baby started picking up attention. The TikTok post reads, "When Lil baby ask why does everybody think we f*cked?" before the audio interjects, saying, "'Cause we did."

Clearly, Slim Danger is trying to start some rumors with this post, especially with the rapper now being a single man following his breakup with Jayda Cheaves. But Baby isn't having any of that. He appeared to respond to Chief Keef's son's mother by claiming that people love to create stories about him.

"Y'all weak ass hoes," tweeted the rapper on Monday (March 21). "Stop using my name for attention! Dam. A mf a do anything to go viral. B*tches and n***as."

While he does not explicitly mention Slim Danger by name, there's a good chance he's referring to her videos, considering how recently they went viral.

To make matters worse, Slim went on to post a second video to address the people claiming she's lying, sharing a screenshot of Jayda Cheaves, Baby's ex-girlfriend, allegedly watching her stories on Instagram. "This is Jayda in my views," she said. "Me and her spoke to each other, we are cool."

Lil Baby isn't the only person that Slim claims to have gotten intimate with. She previously accused Tristan Thompson and Lil Durk of paying her to get an abortion. She also spent some time with 6ix9ine a few years ago during the time he was feuding with Chief Keef, claiming to have slept with the rainbow-haired rapper too.

Watch Slim's video below as well as Baby's tweets underneath and let us know what you think in the comments.