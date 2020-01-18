Lil Baby is planning to take 2020 by storm next month. The Quality Contol rapper hopped on Twitter on Saturday (January 18) to announce the arrival of the new project. "Album 2/?/20 I’ll let y’all kno the exact Date ASAP," he wrote. If Lil Baby sticks to the traditional Friday album drop schedule, that means we're looking at either the 7th, 14th, 21th or 28th for the release.

The young rapper's next album will be entitled My Turn, and was previously teased in October. He originally told fans the project would come out before the end of the year. The album was pushed back, but Lil Baby gave fans hope with the release of the single "Sum 2 Prove." He also shared the album artwork this month as well. Gunna, Lil Keed, and Young Thug are reportedly featured on My Turn. “I called it My Turn ’cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn," he reportedly said on Instagram Live, according to The Source. "It’s my turn now." Lil Baby had a busy 2019 and it appears he is locked and loaded to turn 2020 into another immaculate year for him and his brand. Are you excited for Lil Baby's new album?