It's been two years since Lil Baby turned into an international superstar with the release of My Turn. The ATL rapper has kept fans waiting for his next project, though he hasn't been completely absent. He linked with Lil Durk last summer for Voice Of The Heroes, and continued to deliver a string of excellent guest verses.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Baby has continued to keep fans at the edge of their seats for the release of new music, and it seems like we aren't too far away. The rapper recently took to Instagram where he shared a snippet of a new song that contains the same Ellie Goulding sample that Drake and Jay-Z used on "Pound Cake." The rapper's syrupy, autotuned vocals dive into the muddy production with lavish flexes of private jets and sharing stages with Billie Eilish while reflecting on disloyalty and betrayal among people that he came up with.

"I’m Just Warming Up," he wrote, along with #Thissummermines.

Baby provided a brief update on the release of new music back in February. On his IG story, the rapper said that he was almost finished wrapping up his next project, and had new music on the way.

No word on when we could expect the recently teased single but it seems like Baby is in go-mode. Check out the snippet below.