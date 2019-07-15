In the past two years, Lil Baby and Gunna have been handed the torch for the next wave of Atlanta rappers. They've solidified themselves on the charts with their respective solo projects as well as their joint album, Drip Harder. In a recent interview, Baby explained that he and Gunna go way back. In fact, if it wasn't for Gunna, Lil Baby may have not been as successful as he is today.



Lil Baby doesn't consider Gunna a friend in the industry because their relationship is way deeper than that. Of course, every song they hop on together is fire and these days, it's not uncommon to see the "Drip Too Hard" duo being tapped as features on the same song. Baby spoke to 16BARS in Europe where he explained that Gunna used to help him write songs for a fee back in the day.

"He was already rapping -- I kick it with him, fuck with him and then I start rapping. And he actually started helping me rap," Baby explained. "I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I never put the songs out but when I first started to rap, I used to like pay him $100 to like, 'Like I'mma give you a hundred, write something for me so I could go in and learn how to record it.' Like I ain't never like, recorded the songs and put 'em out but that's how I used to like practice."

Peep the full interview below.