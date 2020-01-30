While Lil Baby's sophomore album, My Turn, has experienced a few delays, we were never left in desperate need of new music from him for long. Lil Baby is extremely prolific, popping up as a feature on everyone else's songs when he's not dropping his own singles. The two most recent singles we've received from the Atlanta rapper are "Woah" and "Sum 2 Prove". Based on how hard they're hitting, Lil Baby is living up to the mission statement he set for his forthcoming project. "I called it My Turn 'cause I feel like everybody else had a lil' turn," he said on IG Live a few months back. "It's my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums - go number 1, number 2, number 3."

We already knew that My Turn was coming in February, but Lil Baby just specified its exact release date: February 28. The album will be released through Quality Control Music and Motown Records. Lil Baby also revealed My Turn's lovely cover art at the beginning of this month, which you can see below. With all the pieces now in place, there's nothing left for us to do but wait.

This week, Lil Baby shared the music video for his song, "Catch The Sun", which appeared on the Queen & Slim soundtrack.