In March of this year, Lil Baby teased fans by letting them know that he has a new album on the way. He took to Twitter and wrote to his six million followers saying, "It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer." He also added, "My turn again," which referenced his last solo album My Turn which dropped back in February of 2020. He ended off his rant by adding, "drop a video every few weeks until."

Now, it seems that his supporters are one step closer to finding out when they'll be getting some new music from Baby-- whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones. Yesterday (May 22), the Atlanta native tweeted, "7/?/22 [fire emojis]." It might have been subtle, but it garnered over 10,000 retweets and nearly 80,000 likes from people anticipating his release.

Earlier this month, the father of two debuted his latest single "Dark Mode" in a Beats by Dre advertisement. He, along with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, teamed up to create a 90-second commercial to promote both his record and the headphones.

The black and white themed ad featured back and forth scenarios between Ja playing basketball and the 27-year-old rapping on the beat. The song started with him saying, "Twelve to twelve, I'm tryna bust the clock, the Ja Morant flow/I get in that zone, they get to callin' it the dark mode/Love the fans so much, I hear 'em screamin', 'Pipe me up mo.'"

Further into the track, Baby recognized other star athletes like Draymond Greene and Trae Young.

Are you excited to hear new music from Lil Baby?