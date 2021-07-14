Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption.

Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached a new financial milestone.

"100ms [checkmark]," he wrote. "Coming I Still Ain’t Gone Chill Out."

It's not that farfetched for the rapper to have netted a total of $100 million in his career thus far. While he's still one of the newer rappers on the scene, he's charted some huge records on the Billboard Hot 100, and he's one of the most popular streaming artists worldwide. Considering the price he charges per performance, he's been making big bank for the last three years and his rate is sure to continue going up.

In the comments, Baby received support from dozens of his close friends, including Michael Rubin, who wrote, "Just the beginning!! Let’s go!!"



Perhaps DJ Khaled's remark was the best, quoting himself from "Every Chance I Get" and saying, "Keep going!!!!!!"



Rappers Lakeyah, Sherwood Marty, Skooly, and more also congratulated Lil Baby on the achievement.

Do you think Lil Baby will end up becoming the next hip-hop billionaire? He's been soaking up knowledge from all of the best people in the game, so it's definitely possible. Congrats on $100M!



