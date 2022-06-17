mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Returns With "U-Digg" Ft. 42 Dugg & Veeze

Erika Marie
June 17, 2022 01:35
270 Views
05
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

U-Digg
Lil Baby Feat. 42 Dugg & Veeze

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

In the visual, these three count up stacks of cash as they spit bars about their lives of luxury.


On the heels of his Untrapped documentary premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, Lil Baby has returned with a new single along with 42 Dugg and Veeze. Prior to partnering with the Detroit rappers on "U-Digg," Baby celebrated his new documentary finding a home on Prime Video and was excited that the world will be able to dive deeper into the story of his adolescence and rise to fame.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” he said. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

 

On "U-Digg," we also find Lil Baby stretching his directing skills as he gets behind the camera for the track's visual. Stream "U-Digg" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a white girl like Mary Jane, tryna swing in like Peter Parker
Can't blame him, that's my son, he just doin' the sh*t I taught him
On Rodeo in a Maybach, they think that that's Rick Ross
Wanna f*ck me, she a broke b*tch, sorry boo, that's a big, "Hell nah"
Wanna sneak diss, it's cool though, but your ass better not get caught (Fa, fa, fa, fa, fa)

Lil Baby 42 Dugg Veeze
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Baby Returns With "U-Digg" Ft. 42 Dugg & Veeze
05
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject