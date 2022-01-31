Is there any celebrity couple that's more on-again-off-again than Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves? It's hard to say, but from the look of the influencer's Instagram page, things are once again heating up between her and her baby daddy – for the time being, that is.

Over the past few days, Cheaves has been posted up on a luxurious vacation in Mexico, twerking her days away on the beach with her besties. Over the weekend, videos uploaded across various blogs appeared to show that the Harder Than Ever hitmaker had joined his ex.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

On Sunday, Cheaves' TikTok page lit up with some new content, including a video of the couple dancing to "Bitcoin" by YungManny, which samples Peggy Lee's "Big Spender." In the caption, she wrote, "lol he such a good learner."

The song choice is likely no coincidence, as Baby has never been secretive about how much he spoils the 24-year-old. For Christmas, he gifted her with a flashy new vehicle and some designer bags, and within weeks internet sleuths figured out that they had joined dozens of other celebrities who headed to St. Barts as they rang in the new year.

Before this, it looked like Cheaves and the "Yes Indeed" hitmaker could've been calling it quits for good, as he began spending some time with "Best Friend" rapper Saweetie, even taking her on an extravagant shopping spree that Santa Clara-born star didn't hesitate to flex on her Instagram page.

As Ace Showbiz reports, Saweetie may have thrown some shade at the couple with a recent upload to her own story. One upload sees a photo of someone flashing their middle finger, and another is a repost from DJ Miss Milan, who urged the 28-year-old to "send him back to the streets! Send him back! Return to senderrrr @saweetie."

Some haters have been clowning the Icy Girl for her apparent response, saying things like "next time get your shopping spree and don't post him lol. Get played in private," and "I kinda think he went back where he should have stayed and left her in the streets."

Despite what the critics have to say, the California native says she's staying in her own lane. "I be minding my business," she tweeted on Sunday night. "Check the time stamp. Love and light always."

Check out Saweetie's posts below, and let us know what you think about Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' rumoured reconciliation in the comments.





[Via]