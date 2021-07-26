Lil Baby has his story and he's sticking to it. This weekend, the Atlanta-based rapper was seemingly caught getting close to another woman inside the club, but he says that he was simply telling the woman to ask her friends to leave his section.

Rah Ali's blog site posted a video of Lil Baby inside the club, sensually grabbing a woman's shoulders. They asked fans to caption the video without suggesting anything, simply leaving the content there for people to engage with. They likely were not expecting the rapper himself to stop by the comments section and explain himself, which is exactly what he did.

Commenting on the post, Lil Baby wrote, "Let me live !! I was telling her to get girls out our section !! Y'all be creeps fr !! Tf is you recording me."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

People don't seem to be buying Baby's story, calling cap on his comment and implying that he wasn't doing that at all. "Naaaah that was TOO seductive," said one person. "Why didn’t u just let them talk they shit cause that was the worst lie evaaaaaaa," added another.

Lil Baby was in Miami, Florida for Rolling Loud this weekend. He was spotted with James Harden after the show, and he brought out 42 Dugg and EST Gee during his performance.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think he was actually doing.