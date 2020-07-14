Lil Baby is currently grieving the loss of his close friend Marlo, a Quality Control rapper that never got to live out his full potential. The 30-year-old had been bubbling for a minute, appearing on songs with Future, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, the Migos, Moneybagg Yo, and many more. His loss is another massive blow for the hip-hop community, which has continually lost some of the top forces rising within the scene.

As we continue to send thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the late Marlo, a report has been circulating that the Atlanta Police claimed the hit on the 30-year-old's life was actually meant for Lil Baby.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The unconfirmed report was initially posted by DJ Akademiks and Hip Hop Overload, which doesn't have a great track record. It has not been reposted by any credible news sites.

Lil Baby actually caught wind of the problematic rumor, responding to it on IG and Twitter.

Adding laughing emojis to Akademiks' post, Lil Baby said, "Like come on bro... certain shit ain't to be posted."

He continued venting on his Twitter.

"Legends Don’t Die," he wrote. "When In the streets kno what comes with this shit #longliveru. If you fucc wit me don’t post no weak ass fake news! If it wasn’t for my career I wouldn’t be on the internet period .... people be different."

We'll keep you posted on any potential updates regarding this but, for now, it doesn't look like there is any truth to the rumor.

Rest in power, Marlo.

