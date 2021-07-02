Despite being one of the biggest artists of 2020, Lil Baby knows what it’s like to be at the lowest point in one’s life after he served two years in prison nearly 5 years ago on weapons and drug charges at the age of 19. Today, he’s “lit like never before” and thankful for all his fans, but hasn't forgotten about those tough times. On Friday, the ATL rapper took to his Instagram to reflect on his glow up over the years, saying it was just 5 years ago when he was in a level 5 prison and that anything can happen if you work towards it.

“5 Years ago I Was In level 5 Prison !! Fast Forward To Date I’m Lit Like Never Before ! I’m Living Proof That Anything Can Happen If You Work Towards It ðð½ I Thank Each An Every Single Person Who Played A Part In Me Getting Were I Am Today,” he captioned the post.

Last year, Baby spoke a little more in-depth about his prison sentence years ago, comparing it to being a dog. “Prison is just sitting you in a room somewhere,” Baby said. “What does that do to better you for society? What does that do to help you change? To me, jail makes you worse…. You don’t have a leash on your neck, but you got handcuffs on your wrists. You’re not in a dog cage, but you’re in a human cage, which is not too much bigger than a dog cage.

“You live where you use the bathroom at. They feed you when they want to feed you. You eat when they tell you to eat. It’s almost like being a dog.”

In other news, Lil Baby is getting ready to hit the road with Lil Dark later this year on the "Back Outside" Tour. Peep tour dates right here if interested in going.