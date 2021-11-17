The hip-hop community is overjoyed to see two of the greatest artists of the last few decades making nice and putting aside their differences. On Tuesday evening, Kanye West and Drake both posted on social media about their reunion in Toronto, meeting up at Drake's mansion with J. Prince and squashing their beef.

This comes a few days after Kanye shared a video with J. Prince, reaching out to Drake in an effort to get the rapper to perform with him at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover. While it has yet to be confirmed that Drake will be joining Ye on stage, it's likely that they had that conversation and hammered out details last night.









Everyone is glad to see them back on good terms -- especially some of the artists that have worked with both and no longer need to choose sides. In the comments to Drake's post, dozens of high-profile artists celebrated the moment, including Lil Baby, Quavo, Chief Keef, and more.

"Yessirr Straightenin," wrote Quavo on the video. "Hard," said Chief Keef. "Big," wrote NAV. "Holy shit," exclaimed Jaden Smith. "It’s a better look wen two of the top guys in our culture build together and not destroy each other salute," added Hitman Holla.

Check out some of the comments on Drake's post below to see who is excited about his reunion with Ye.



Comments via Instagram