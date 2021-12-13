It was Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this weekend but that wasn't the only place where hip-hop fans were being blessed across the country. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby celebrated his twenty-seventh birthday a few weeks ago but a one-day celebration wasn't enough for him. Like any good "life of the party" Sagittarius would, the rapper had a week-long party with his best friends, organizing an epic concert in his hometown on Sunday night with some of the biggest names in rap accompanying him.

Fans in attendance have been raving about Lil Baby's birthday concert at State Farm Arena, where he brought out a who's who of rap superstars, including Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Gunna, 21 Savage, Latto, City Girls, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Fredo Bang, and more.

The night was filled with performances from all of the aforementioned artists, who sang their most popular songs with Lil Baby. Some rappers were double-booked and needed to rush from Rolling Loud, including 42 Dugg, who seemingly missed his set at the festival because of travel issues. He apologized to his fans in California following his no-show this weekend.

Lil Baby's actual birthday was on December 3 but he continues to celebrate all month long with lavish parties, special events for his fans, and more.

Check out some tweets from last night's concert below.