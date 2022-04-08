Lil Baby Puts His Spin On Drake & Jay-Z's "Pound Cake" On "In A Minute"

Lil Baby season just started! The rapper has been teasing the release of new solo music since the top of the year. Baby revealed that his follow-up to My Turn is set to arrive this year, potentially before the summer. And while he didn't indicate any actual release date, it appears that he's kicking off the campaign today.

The rapper emerged with two new singles this morning, including "In A Minute." Produced by Haze and Kaigoinkrazy, the rapper takes on the same sample Drake and Jay-Z used on "Pound Cake," which has a more gritty twist. The ghostly, pitched-up Ellie Goulding vocals open the gates to Baby's determination and resilience in the face of the pressures of fame. He reflects on the evolution of his relationship with people he came up with and everything he's accomplished in a matter of a few years.

Along with "In A Minute," Baby revealed another single titled, "Right Here."

Quotable Lyrics

Free all of the guys, I hope y'all beat the case or get probation

Stash it at my mama house, four hundred bands in the ventilation

Now look how I'm living, I bought a house for the money to stay at

Right when n***as think that I got soft, I'ma pull up and spray at

Living like a don, might smoke a blunt in the back of the Maybach

Pull up like your mama with the switch, "Why the fuck would you say that?”

