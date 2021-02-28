Throughout the past year, Lil Baby has become one of the biggest rappers in the world. The Atlanta artist was steadily gaining popularity but once he released his My Turn album, things changed for Baby as he became a fan-favorite. His album was at the top of the rap charts for all of 2020 and heading into 2021, fans have been anticipating some pretty great things from the Atlanta rapper.

It's been well-documented that Baby has been in the studio working hard on his next project, and over the weekend, the artist gave us some insight into what he has dropping next. In the video below reposted below by No Jumper, Baby can be seen previewing a brand new song in his car. The track has that signature Lil Baby flow and it's already shaping up to be a banger.

For now, no one knows when Lil Baby will be dropping his next effort although we're sure it will be coming out sooner rather than later. The music industry moves fast these days and when people are clamoring for your music, the pressure to drop quickly begins to increase. Baby has never been one to wait long between releases, and it's ultimately why he has been able to maintain a massive level of support.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest Lil Baby releases as soon as they come out.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia