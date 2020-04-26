Lil Baby gave fans a little taste of the upcoming deluxe version of his album, My Turn, while he served as one of the guests on the inaugural episode of Lil Wayne's new Beats 1 show, Young Money Radio. The premiere of the Young Money founder's new radio show on Friday (April 26th) was pretty successful, with a stacked lineup of guests such as Travis Scott, Babyface, and Jessie Reyez joining him to discuss music and life in quarantine. Wayne previewed two news songs off his upcoming Funeral deluxe album, one with guest Jessie Reyez and one with absentee Tory Lanez, but he wasn't the only one giving fans a sneak peek at an unreleased deluxe track.

Lil Baby was also invited to join Wayne on the Apple Music show during a segment on the show called Wayne's World, dedicated to updates about artists and new music. He decided to play a snippet of a new song from the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, My Turn, which dropped in February.

Wayne was definitely feel this new joint from Lil Baby, at one point exclaiming in awe, "You gotta catch your breath! He ain’t even take a breath!" Lil Baby dropped another song the day prior to his Young Money Radio appearance called, "All In," which will also be featured on My Turn deluxe, out May 1st.

