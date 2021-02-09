Given how absolutely massive his 2020 campaign was, some have speculated that Atlanta rapper Lil Baby would face pressure to retain his momentum. Yet all signs point to him remaining cool, calm, and collected moving forward, to the point where Baby is already looking to kick off a rollout for his next project.

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

Today, the superstar took to Instagram to share a glimpse at his upcoming single, which appears to be coming complete with some accompanying visuals. "Keep My Cool An Beat The System," captions Baby, a lyric that some of his die-hard fans have already come to recognize. In fact, the tentatively titled "God's My Witness" has been unreleased for a minute now, a likely inclusion on Lil Baby's anticipated new album; it's unclear as to whether or not the final version will differ from what has surfaced, though it won't be much longer before we find out.

"I asked God for forgiveness soâ I can't rap on ni*gas, but I let God be myâwitnessâthatâwe done steppedâon ni*gas," he raps, over an instrumental from Section 8. "I canâafford to buy an army, but I stopped buying pistols / but I just hope that you ain't in that car when we do catch up with 'em." Though we have yet to receive a proper release date for the upcoming single, don't be surprised to see this one land as soon as this coming Friday. Are you excited for another new drop from Lil Baby?