Lil Baby pranked one of his employees, this week, by dumping ice water on them while they were found sleeping on the job. The moment was caught on video in a post uploaded to social media.

"When you sleep on the job with your windows open," Baby captioned the video. "@Yarocapone wake yo ass up let's get ittttttt."

He added in another picture from the prank: "This wen he knew he fucked up."

It's unclear where the clip takes place, however, Baby was on the road this week to perform at the BET Awards. He opened the ceremony with a rendition of his collaboration with Kirk Franklin, "We Win."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Legendary rapper Fat Joe recently said that Baby is the best rapper of his generation right now.

"In the newer generation, here's no one better than Lil Baby right now," Joe said. “We’ve seen all this. We, as Hip Hop historians, we saw when Lil Wayne emerged, we saw when Eminem emerged and Lil Baby is in a lane by himself right now.”

"It’s sad because the other night I’m with Khaled in his convertible Maybach,” Fat Joe continued. “He played three records in there, and they were three of the biggest artists of the time. He played one guy that’s been winning for ten years straight. He played this group, but then he played that Lil Baby, and it sounded like this guy was the best.”

Check out Lil Baby's prank below.