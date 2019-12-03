On Tuesday, Lil Baby turned 25 and took to Instagram to celebrate. The Atlanta rapper posted a photo on of himself with a wad of cash spread out at his feet, as he shows off his silver "BABY" chain. He captioned the photo: "Happy 4 Day To Me !! I’m Happy To Be Here More Then Anything !! Let Me Pop My Sh*t !!" And pop his sh*t, he did. Along with the huge pile of hundred dollar bills on the floor, Lil Baby is also posing in front of a very expensive looking, luxury white car. His chain is accessorized with an abundance of matching shiny jewelry including a watch, bracelets, and earrings. The photo is even tagged with the location "Magic City Strip Club" in Lil Baby's hometown of Atlanta. Flex harder, Baby, we dare you.

He received plenty of love and birthday wishes on the post from fellow rappers like Dej Loaf, Lil Durk, and NLE Choppa, who all celebrated with him in the comments. Other artists supported his sh*t popping, as Yo Gotti told him to "Live it up !!!!!" and OG 3Three just said to "Do yo sh*t." Lil Baby was recently featured on the Queen & Slim soundtrack with the song "Catch the Sun." We hope his birthday was as dope as it looks!