With the year that Lil Baby is having - popping up on pretty much everyone's projects - you already know money is just flooding into his pockets. However, you'd think he'd empty them out before he got on stage. According to Meek Mill, the rising Atlanta rapper doesn't mind the extra weight when performing.

On Friday night, Lil Baby performed at Power 99's Powerhouse event at the Wells Fargo Center. The hip hop radio station curated a stacked lineup, including Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Jeezy, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PNB Rock, Jacquees, Saweetie and more. Considering the event took place in Philly, it shouldn't be too surprising to hear that Meek Mill made an appearance. Meek joined Lil Baby on stage to perform their song, "Time," and Meek later exposed his collaborator for excessively padding his pockets. "I was just on stage wit lil baby that n**** had a 100k in his pockets [mind-blown emoji]," Meek tweeted. To have that many racks on one's person while running around an arena stage is quite the impressive feat.

Lil Baby posted some photos from the night on his IG page and you can actually see the wads of bills stuffed into his skinny jeans. In another photo, he pulls them out to show his followers exactly what he's working with.