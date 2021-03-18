Lil Baby and 42 Dugg have been hard at work in the studio, quite possibly building on their recently-revealed collaboration album. And while details surrounding that particular endeavor are certainly secretive, Lil Baby took to Instagram to tease an upcoming track between him and his 4PF signee.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

As expected, the song itself certainly sounds like a banger, featuring an uptempo and glitchy instrumental from an unidentified producer. Baby proceeds to float overtop, his melodic singsong flow well-honed by this point. "Stop playing I been turnt since sixteen," he raps, with Dugg emphasizing the bar in the background. "Yeah, from the joint to the big-screen / from the hood to the big screen / quick to tell a hoe bitch please / Rolls Royce inside like a bitch bleed, don't play you'll get these / I ain't ever had hoop dreams / but I'm ballin' I got six rings."

Naturally, many were quick to single out his "hoop dreams" lyric, a line Baby likely included as a bit of self-deprecating humor. The memories of his notorious on-court performance against Quavo and Jack Harlow have yet to fade, having been forever immortalized through various memes and highlight-reel parodies. Baby himself was ultimately a great sport about the oft-teased scrimmage, and from the sound of this new lyric, he never much cared about his on-court prowess to begin with.

Check out the new snippet from Lil Baby and 42 Dugg below, and sound off if you're looking forward to hearing their mysterious collaborative project in full.