Happily in love couples can't wait to wear matching outfits or post pictures of their coordinated styles. The world already knows the Lil Baby and the mother of his young son, Jayda Cheaves, can't get enough of each other. They share images of themselves in nightclubs, on vacations, and just enjoying each other's company. The rapper goes all out to show his leading lady that she's his number one, including getting dressed up for what we're sure was a raging 1970s themed party.

Jayda posted a photo of herself by her boyfriend's side. "70s party but make it fashion," she wrote in the caption with a tongue emoji. She wore a buttoned, cleavage-baring white top with sequined pants while Lil Baby had a purple 'fit that looked as if it was borrowed from Boondocks's A Pimp Named Slickback. The rapper was stylin' and profilin', and as soon as this photo hit the internet, you know that fans took off with jokes.

With Halloween right around the corner, we should all prepare ourselves to see some of our favorite artists in their best costumes. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Baby's 70s look, and check out a few reactions below.