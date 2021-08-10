Music and sports have intertwined on countless occasions. There are a number of professional basketball players, including Damian Lillard, Javale McGee, Lou Williams, Marvin Bagley, Iman Shumpert, and others, that have successfully tested their skills in the studio. James Harden isn't a rapper, and he's not trying to be one, but he's close friends with lots of the biggest rap stars in the world.

Over the years, we've seen JH13 form friendships with Lil Baby (revisit their antics in Paris here), Travis Scott, and more. It was only right for him to become the latest tastemaker to come through for Spotify's new hip-hop/R&B playlist Taste, curating a page of his favorite music right now.

Harden has taken over the playlist until the end of this month, and he obviously had to add songs from his best buds La Flame and Lil Baby. Respectively, "way back" and "All In" were both highlighted on Taste. The extent of Harden's personal music preferences is shown, with additions from Nipsey Hussle ("U See Us"), Lil Uzi Vert ("Sauce It Up"), Future ("Jumpin On A Jet"), and more.

"Music is the driving force behind my day to day motivation," said Harden. "On the days that I lack, music helps me get the job done, in every area of my life. Curating a playlist for Spotify is an extension of what I do in my daily life. I find music I believe in, and I put people on."

Check out the playlist below, which also features music from 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Bino Rideaux, H.E.R., Gunna, and more.