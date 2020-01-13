If you liked the way famed jeweler Avianne & Co. blessed Blueface with a diamond-encrusted blue bandana collar last year, you'll definitely want to feast your eyes on this eye-grabbing gem of a piece commissioned for Lil Baby.

Creative director for Avianne & Co. Alex Moss actually constructed this diamonds-dancing masterpiece (seen above) from two pieces, the Bandana Infinity Link Chain and the Baby Zombie Pendant. Once Moss designed the pendant, the brand's co-owner Joe Avianne cooked up the chain's concept while the other owner Izzy Avianne was in charge of sourcing said diamonds. Sneakerheads will definitely get a kick out of the Nike Air Force 1s that were made for the Baby Zombie pendant to rock, adding to the over 5,800 diamonds that cover the 375 grams of 14k gold in total that it took to make this thing come to life. As far as carats are concerned, the full piece totals up to 60.

Get a better look at Lil Baby's new Baby Zombie Bandana Infinity Link Chain below: