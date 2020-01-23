mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Jumps On Big Havi's "9 Times Out Of 10" For The Official Remix

Aron A.
January 22, 2020 19:27
205 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

9 Times Out Of 10 (Remix)
Big Havi Feat. Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Big Havi meets Lil Baby.


As Lil Baby continues to build the anticipation for his forthcoming project, he's slid through with some new heat. As Big Havi's "9 Times Out of 10" has made rounds across the country, he's enlisted Lil Baby for the official remix. With a melancholy guitar leading the production and Big Havi's auto-tuned rap-sing style, Lil Baby perfectly meshes into the track and takes it to another level. He effortlessly slides in on the first verse of the track before Big Havi slides in.

Lil Baby's latest appearances arrive at the heels of the rapper announcing that his new project, My Turn is set to arrive in February. Although he didn't announce an actual date, the recent string of singles he's released along with the cover art is a good enough indication that he'll be keeping his word and dropping at some point next month.

Quotable Lyrics
Know they thought I would fall, but I'm standin' tall and look at me still here
And whenever I call, my n***as gon' come if they in the wheelchair
Feel like dodgin' the hate, ayy, I'm probably gon' ride in a Charger
Thinking 'bout the mistakes I made, I get in my mode and go harder

Big Havi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  205
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Big Havi Lil Baby new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Baby Jumps On Big Havi's "9 Times Out Of 10" For The Official Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject