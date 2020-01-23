Lil Baby Jumps On Big Havi's "9 Times Out Of 10" For The Official Remix

As Lil Baby continues to build the anticipation for his forthcoming project, he's slid through with some new heat. As Big Havi's "9 Times Out of 10" has made rounds across the country, he's enlisted Lil Baby for the official remix. With a melancholy guitar leading the production and Big Havi's auto-tuned rap-sing style, Lil Baby perfectly meshes into the track and takes it to another level. He effortlessly slides in on the first verse of the track before Big Havi slides in.

Lil Baby's latest appearances arrive at the heels of the rapper announcing that his new project, My Turn is set to arrive in February. Although he didn't announce an actual date, the recent string of singles he's released along with the cover art is a good enough indication that he'll be keeping his word and dropping at some point next month.

Quotable Lyrics

Know they thought I would fall, but I'm standin' tall and look at me still here

And whenever I call, my n***as gon' come if they in the wheelchair

Feel like dodgin' the hate, ayy, I'm probably gon' ride in a Charger

Thinking 'bout the mistakes I made, I get in my mode and go harder

