Lil Baby Joins Lil Gotit On "Da Real HoodBabies (Remix)"

Lil Gotit has all eyes on him right now. He's a budding star coming out of Atlanta with close ties to Young Thug and the YSL camp. Since late 2018, he's pushed out a ton of music and slowly began plotting his takeover. The rapper released Hood Baby late 2018 and in March, he quickly followed it up with Crazy But True which included his single, "Da Real HoodBabies." Now, he returns with the remix featuring an appearance from one of the hottest rappers out of Atlanta right now.

It wouldn't even make sense if Lil Gotit got anyone other than Lil Baby on the remix to "Da Real HoodBabies." Gotit dropped off the remix earlier today which includes an additional verse from the Harder Than Hard rapper who completely slaughters the beat.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want your number, I only want sex

She don't give me head, I'mma cut off her neck

You get an F and an N if you test it

They tried to say I'm one of the bestest

She tried to curve me, I fucked on her bestie

I told Lil Gotit, he gotta be next