The Grammys are behind us, but the buzz about the 63rd ceremony abounds. Lil Baby was one of several performers at Sunday's (March 14) award show where he gave a moving live rendition of his hit single, "The Bigger Picture." The track was nominated for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, but unfortunately for the chart-topping star, he didn't take home either win. Just prior to the Grammy Awards, Baby caught up with MTV News for a virtual chat where he spoke about why winning a Grammy isn't his main priority.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"I mean, for my people, it'll mean a lot, but for me, I wake up the same way I went to sleep the night before I won," he said. "But for my people, just to say I won and just, I'm wit it for that. But just far as me, I ain't into it like that." MTV News wanted to know how the rapper was able to stay humble during the craziness of fame.

"For the most part, my body here, but my mind and soul don't be here. So, a lot of stuff I do, I just let my body do it and my mind be somewhere else. I don't get too wrapped up into it. To me, I'm a regular dude. But my body, Lil Baby, he famous. In my head, I can kinda step back a little bit and be a regular person. That's how I stay humble."

He also doubled down on the rumors that he and Lil Durk are collaborating on a joint album. Lil Baby added that the project doesn't have a title just yet, but he suspects it'll be called The Voice of the Heroes. Check out clips from his interview below.