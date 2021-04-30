At long last, DJ Khaled's 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is finally here. Arguably the biggest album to drop this week, Khaled's latest full-length is a 14-track effort that boasts guest appearances from some of the music industry's most popular artists, including Drake, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, and even the ever-elusive Beyoncé.

Perhaps one of the most mind-blowing matchups on Khaled Khaled, however, is "Sorry Not Sorry," a slow-burning track that samples Jay-Z's classic song "Song Cry." In addition to sampling Hov, Khaled's jam-packed track taps the legendary emcee for a guest feature as well, along with his longtime rival Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Harmonies by the Hive.

While much of the fervor prior to the release of "Sorry Not Sorry" and Khaled Khaled, in general, had to deal with discovering whether Harmonies by the Hive was actually Beyoncé, several fans have switched their focus to Nas and Jay-Z's impeccable performance on the track, especially pertaining Hov's slick "triple B" bar at the start of his first.

It turns out that Hip-Hop fans aren't the only ones losing their mind to this extremely unexpected collaboration because a video has surfaced that shows current rap star Lil Baby losing his mind over Jay-Z's wordplay. In the video, you can see Lil Baby standing by Lil Durk, and he's absolutely tripping out over Jay's "triple B" line and Beyonce's quick cameo that subsequently follows.

Are you, like Lil Baby, impressed with Jay-Z's verse on "Sorry Not Sorry" or are you do you have another favorite moment from DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled?