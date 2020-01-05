Lil Baby is making a strong claim on 2020. He shared the lovely cover art for his sophomore album, My Turn, on the first day of the year. The Atlanta rapper explained on Instagram Live that the title symbolizes that his big moment has yet to come. "I called it My Turn 'cause I feel like everybody else had a lil' turn. It's my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums - go number 1, number 2, number 3." Aside from pushing the promo for his own project into full gear, he popped up on Moneybagg Yo's new Tay Keith-produced track, "U Played". Lil Baby is now about to drop another single so everyone knows it's his turn.

Lil Baby's label, Quality Control Music, shared the cover art for the single, titled "Sum 2 Prove (VV's)". It will be released on Friday, January 10, and is produced by Twysted Genius. The cover art displays Lil Baby's exquisite jewelry collection. Among wildly-expensive lot is Lil Baby's 4PF chain, of which he bought matching pendants for his whole "4 Pockets Full" crew of the holidays.

The previous single to be released from My Turn was "Woah", which Lil Baby performed while walking out Gervonta Davis at his recent fight. While "Sum 2 Prove (VV's)" is expected to appear on My Turn, Lil Baby also teased that he has a mixtape coming in 2020 as well, which will be titled Lamborghini Boys. Cheers to a year filled with lots of Lil Baby!