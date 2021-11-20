In 2021, Lil Baby has opted to do more collaborations than solo work. His feature verses on Drake songs like "Wants and Needs" and "Girls Want Girls" and Kanye's "Hurricane" cemented his already prominent reputation for top notch guest appearances.

Aside from his June collaborative project The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, Baby has not released a solo song or album since 2020. He could be looking to change that soon, tweeting yesterday (Nov. 19) that he could release music on his birthday (Dec. 3): "I might drop some on b day or for the dec 12 atl show."

This tweet came two days after he proclaimed he had fresh work coming on. Wednesday (Nov. 17): "New Everything Otw."

Two weeks ago (Nov. 7), Baby shared a video of him rapping to an unreleased song of his, previewing 15 seconds of the track. In it, he raps about others trying to copy his style: "See Em Tryna Clone Me And All But It’s Only One Me."

So, this could be the song that he ends up releasing in early December.

Aside from his music endeavors though, Lil Baby also wants to focus on being a better father to his two kids, Jason and Loyal. He tweeted this desire by saying it is a key piece to life success: "Only thing I GOT to do is be a better father to my children ! Everything else gone fall in place!!"

He has dealt with custody issues surrounding Jason in the past, so it makes sense that he would like to move forward with positivity for his children.

Whether it be his family life of his music, it appears the Lil Baby has the right mindset.