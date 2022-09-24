Lil Baby was honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, earlier this week, as a recognition of his contributions to racial and social justice. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Baby hosts an annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta where he provides thousands of children with backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and more. Earlier this year, he also partnered with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to help create jobs in his hometown.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“To even be acknowledged in music, let alone by a role model like Quincy Jones and the Black Music Action Coalition,” Lil Baby started his acceptance speech.

He continued: “I honestly didn’t know what a humanitarian was, but as I looked into it and started reading, I understand that I’m actually humanitarian. I just want to say that I appreciate everybody in here because nothing that we doing or trying to do can be done by one person. It’s gonna take all of us to stick together and stay together.”

Elsewhere during the event, 300 Elektra Entertainment’s Kevin Liles used his acceptance speech for the BMAC Social Impact Award to advocate for the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act bill, which aims to limit the power of evidence in artistic expression in court.

Check out Baby's acceptance speech below.





[Via]