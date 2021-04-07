It's not clear who got Lil Baby fired up on a Tuesday (April 6) evening, but he had a few words for someone. We're not sure if it was the quarantine or COVID-19 panic, but it seems that over the past year or so, there have been rappers beefing more than usual. Artists have been taking verbal shots at one another all over social media over issues that fans don't understand. While it doesn't seem that Lil Baby is necessarily targeting a particular person, the My Turn hitmaker is reminding the world that he's about that life.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Y'all n*ggas small time street punks in real life !!" Baby wrote on his Instagram Story. "If I wasn't rapping I'll be serving the n*gga who serving y'all now [shrug emoji]I promise." It seems that Lil Baby believes that the boss moves he's making as a rapper pales in comparison to his top-tier status out in the streets.

Fans are glad that Lil Baby is keeping his talents in the studio, especially now that he and Lil Durk have announced their joint album is "coming soon." As soon as we get more information on when fans can expect the project, we'll make sure to share it with you. In the meantime, check out Lil Baby's post below.



Instagram