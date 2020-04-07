We're three or four weeks into social distancing (seriously, it's hard to keep count at this point) and it has undoubtedly put the world on pause. And while this has been happening, artists have still released a ton of music, despite not being able to fully capitalize off of it with show and festival appearances.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Right before the world went on lockdown, Lil Baby shared his latest project, My Turn, his official follow-up to 2018's Harder Than Ever. Though plans to release his Lamborghini Boys tape featuring solely rappers with Lambos have been put on hold until the pandemic is over, Baby announced that he does have something in stores to hold fans over until then. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that the deluxe edition of My Turn will be coming soon. He didn't make any mention of who might feature on the bonus tracks or how many there will be.

In related news, the rapper recently revealed that he was supposed to have a verse on Drake's new single, "Toosie Slide." He explained on Twitter that Drake sent him the song a month ago but he never recorded his verse. Maybe we can expect another collaboration from the two? After all, Lil Baby did say that they had some more stuff coming. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on that.