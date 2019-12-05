A birthday is a time for celebration, and when you're a celebrity those celebrations can look a touch more luxurious than if you're a regular citizen. Well, Lil Baby turned 25 in style with his celeb friends, label mates and family in attendance at American Cut Steakhouse in Atlanta. Attendees of the dinner enjoyed a three-course meal and Lil Baby enjoyed a Hennesy V.S. drink throughout the dining experience. Lil Yachty was in attendance as well as City Girls, Pee, and Money Bagg Yo among others. 25 is a milestone birthday for anyone and it sounds like Lil Baby celebrated in a way that he will never forget.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

The birthday boy thanked his fans online for their birthday wishes, saying in an Instagram post, "Another 4 Day For The Books. Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Have A Great Birthday !! Ps: It Ain’t Over Yet #myturn." It seems that the talented rapper is feeling grateful and it sounds understandable why. After a celebration like that, it's got to feel pretty good to turn one year older for Lil Baby. The rapper has accomplished so much already and is only getting started.

Happy born day Lil Baby and many more!